Izabel Goulart sent her fans into a frenzy with her recent Instagram post. The Victoria's Secret Angel could be seen striking a pose in nothing but underwear.

Izabel could be seen sitting on the floor in black underwear, showing off her gorgeous legs. She captioned the post: Late nights, deep thoughts, good music... Take 2

#paris #homesweethome

Her hair fell elegantly over her shoulders and the leggy wonder - who is of Portuguese and Italian descent accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and ankle bracelets. Izabel Goulart seemed to stare seductively into the camera in the snap.

Reportedly, the 35-year-old stunner sent her 4.6 million followers into a frenzy with her snap. We have to say, Izabel Goulart sure looks gorgous in the snaps.

Izabel Goulart sure knows how to work her enviable figure. It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world thanks to her flawless figure. Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

It is known that she first appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. Although she is no longer an Angel, Goulart walked in the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

The cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show sure doesn't seem to be getting her down. The lingerie giant had to cancel its extravagant yearly event because of a heap of criticism thrown against the company and its policies. You can check out the pic here: