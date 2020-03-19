Izabel Goulart sure knows how to have fun. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram and posted a clip of herself going wild at the beach.

Izabel looked stunning in a black bikini, she accessorized her swimwear with a white shirt, a pair of shades and some gorgeous bracelets. Izabel can be seen in the video running towards the camera before striking a few poses.

She can be seen taking off her shirt and running towards the water. Izabel sure seemed to be going crazy bu having fun doing so. She captioned the post: Galfriends #inabudhabi ☀️❤️ @alessandraambrosio @galfloripa

Reportedly, the 35-year-old stunner sent her 4.6 million followers into a frenzy with her video. We have to say, Izabel Goulart sure looked stunning in the clip. She was joined by Alessandra Ambrosio, another Victoria's Secret Angel.

Izabel Goulart sure knows how to work her enviable figure. It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world thanks to her flawless figure. Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

It is known that she first appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. Although she is no longer an Angel, Goulart walked in the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

The cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show sure doesn't seem to be getting her down. The lingerie giant had to cancel its extravagant yearly event because of a heap of criticism thrown against the company and its policies. You can check out the video here:

