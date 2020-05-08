Izabel Goulart seems to be enjoying the coronavirus quarantine. The Victoria's Secret Angel posted a snap of herself soaking up some sun to Instagram.

In the snap, the model can be seen relaxing on her balcony in her pyjamas. She seems to be having a cup of coffee as she takes in the sun. The model covered her eyes with her arm in the snap.

Her gorgeous legs are on full display and it appears that Izabel is braless in the snap. Izabel Goulart sure knows how to work her enviable figure. It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world thanks to her flawless figure. Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

It is known that she first appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. Although she is no longer an Angel, Goulart walked in the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

Izabel sure seems to be enjoying her life. The model isn't letting something like a global pandemic get her down. Izabel Goulart also seems to be quite popular on Instagram. The model has over 4.6 million followers in the social media platform.

Izabel Goulart was born in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo Izabel has worked with Victoria's Secret as well as many other fashion brands. She has had quite a successful modelling career.

The lingerie giant had to cancel its extravagant yearly event because of a heap of criticism thrown against the company and its policies. You can check out the pic here: