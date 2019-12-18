Gisele Bundchen's still got it and she knows how to flaunt it. The former Victoria's Secret Angel posed up a storm in some gorgeous swimwear designed by fellow Angel Candice Swanepoel.

It is known that Gisele Bundchen rose up through the ranks thanks to her toned, long Brazilian body that made everything she wore look stupendous. And 25 years after she got into the business, the 39-year-old beauty proved she still has a top figure.

Reportedly, the swimsuit was from Candice Swanepoel's Tropic Of C line. Shre recently celebrated her ten year anniversary with star quarterback Tom Brady. Gisele has had a slew of famous exes, but one that stands out is Leonardo DiCaprio.

In an interview with Porter magazine, the Brazilian beauty shared some shocking new details of their relationship. "No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I'd chosen not to look at," she said, of their split. "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."

The former Victoria's Secret angel and the Oscar-winning actor apparently dated from 2000-2005, and she also previously touched upon their relationship via in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

Gisele Bundchen also shared some intimate details about herself in the interview. Apparently, she also touched upon the topic a number of stars have been addressing lately: anxiety. "When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn't even feel like I could share with anyone," she said. "I thought maybe I don't have the right, everybody is going through so many difficult things in the world, and I don't have the right to feel this way. So I'd suppress it, and the more I suppressed it, the bigger it became," she said.

Well from the snap, it looks like Gisele is coping quite well. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pic here: