Hosk showed off her enviable curves in a recent snap on Instagram. The Victoria's Secret Angel posed in some gorgeous lingerie.

Elsa could be seen gazing seductively at the camera as she modelled a stunning black number. Elsa Hosk had her arm over her shoulders, posing casually against a wall. It looked like she was getting out of an outfit.

The lingerie was stunning and sho was Elsa. She captioned the snap: Got back to nyc and it's summer here☀️

Elsa looked gorgeous in the snaps. Elsa Hosk sure doesn't seem to be letting the cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion show get her down. During a 2016 interview with People, Hosk dished that she and Daly like to go skinny dipping, even sharing example from their trip to Mykonos. 'My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best,' she said.

During a 2016 interview with People, Hosk dished that she and Daly like to go skinny dipping, even sharing example from their trip to Mykonos. 'My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best,' she said. Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

'Being an athlete before modeling really taught me how to be comfortable with me body and also work as a team,' she explained.

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. And from the snap, it seems quite obvious why Elsa is such a successful model. You can check out the pic here: