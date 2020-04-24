Elsa Hosk sure seems to be making the most of the quarantine. Well, at least it looks that way from her Instagram.

The Victoria's Secret Angel took to the social media platform and posted a set of snaps. In one of the snaps, Elsa can be seen at the beach in a two-piece swimsuit.

She accessorised her look with some killer shades and a hat. While in another, the model can be seen rocking a gorgeous green dress in the wilderness.

There are other shots as well. The theme of the post seems like Elsa is trying to show her fans and followers, her appreciation of the earth or it could even be that the post is her tribute or acknowledgment of the stunning wonder of the world in general.

But that's not all, the pictures all show Elsa striking a bunch of poses while her face is covered with a face mask of sorts. She can be seen pouting in the shots as well.

Elsa Hosk sure doesn't seem to be letting the cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion show get her down. During a 2016 interview with People, Hosk dished that she and Daly like to go skinny dipping, even sharing example from their trip to Mykonos. 'My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best,' she said.

Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. And from the snap, it seems quite obvious why Elsa is such a successful model. You can check out the pics here: