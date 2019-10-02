Elsa Hosk sure knows how to make glamour look effortless. Elsa Hosk has been turning up the heat at Paris Fashion Week.

Reportedly, the Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to give her 5.7 million followers a look at her ensemble while at Paris Fashion Week. 'XOXO,' the Swedish model, wrote in the caption alongside the snap where she's seen flashing skin and blowing a kiss.

Elsa looked gorgeous in the snaps. In the first photo, Elsa can be seen resting an arm on her balcony door exposing her bare tummy thanks to her sparkly black shirt that had just one button fastened. She accessorized her look with a pair of pink and black snakeskin trousers and carried a hot pink purse on a gold chain over one shoulder.

And in a second snap, Hosk posed with her back to the camera and looking back at the lens over her shoulder.

During a 2016 interview with People, Hosk dished that she and Daly like to go skinny dipping, even sharing example from their trip to Mykonos.

'My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best,' she said.

Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

'Being an athlete before modeling really taught me how to be comfortable with me body and also work as a team,' she explained.

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. You can check out the pics here: