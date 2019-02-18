Victoria Beckham recently shared a perfect picture with her husband David Beckham and has finally put all the rumours about their 'divorce' to a rest. In the uploaded romantic photo, Victoria and David are sitting in a restaurant, while their children are in the background. As caption, Victoria wrote: "After show lunch with my favorite people x I could not do it without you x kisses."

David Beckham started dating Victoria in 1997 after she attended a Manchester United match. At that time, she was famous as Posh Spice of the pop music group, Spice Girls. Their relationship soon attracted a great deal of media attention. In 1998, David proposed to her in a restaurant in England. A year later, the couple got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. The couple has four children -- Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David and Harper Seven.

However, divorce rumours have always been swirling around the private lives of David and Victoria. , Victoria has addressed them on multiple occasions. For one of the previous cover stories of Vogue, she stated that people have been spreading rumours about her and David's divorce since they first met. "It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key."

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham recently showed her latest collection in London. The entire Beckham family was present at the fashion show to support the famous designer. As per the uploaded pictures, David and their four children sat in the front row for her AW19 show. As per Elle, before the show, Victoria wrote something beautiful and perfect about her designs.

"Our woman tells a story through each of the looks. She embraces our signature silhouettes, clothes that are wearable but still have the ability to let us dream. There's almost a cinematic mood, an elevation, a character embedded within a narrative. She's proper but she's definitely not prim. You can feel a sense of her life through the clothes that she wears," she wrote.

Despite all the rumours, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are not heading for any divorce. The couple is strong and the love for each other has grown with time.