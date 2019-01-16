In what can be termed as a bizarre moment, Victoria Beckham has spent 1,200 pounds on a new moisturiser that apparently has her own blood in it for its glowing properties.

The 44- year old fashion designer and former model recently took to Instagram stories to show the new bottles that have just arrived. "Oil or Cream?" the first story with that title started to address the curiousity that has garnered around the product. The moisturiser has been developed by Dr. Barbara Sturm.

She decided to use the product during Harper's recent visit to the Sturm's clinic. The Spice Girl's singer later revealed that Dr. Sturm used her blood to create "healing factors made by her own cells," as was reported in the Daily Mail, U.K.

Though, this is not something new, Dr. Sturm has been using this endogamous blood therapy, commonly known as 'vampire facials.' In this process, some of the patients' blood is removed which is then fed through a metal bead containing syringe – that apparently tricks the blood into thinking that they are wounds. The procedure helps produce healing healing proteins IL-1 and TGF-beta. If it is used regularly, the moisturiser reduces inflammation, strengthened tissue and collagen growth.

But, the treatment has come under severe criticism. Last year, when Kim Kardashian took to the method, she pledged that she would never do it again which she described "most painful thing ever!" The process usually requires to numb the skin using painkillers or a numbing cream before the needle hits and since Kim had just found out that she was pregnant, she refrained from using any medication and that made it a pretty painful experience.

Last year too, a clinic that was practising 'Vampire facial' in Albaquerque, New Mexico, when news spread out that it may have exposed one of their clients to a blood-borne infections such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C. Although, many dermatologists have favoured the process, they do agree that the Platelette –rich – Plasma does solve many skin problems, improve pores, acne scars and fine lines, but lack of regulations in this treatment can have serious implications. "In medispas, you can have untrained people doing procedures without proper supervision in unsafe settings," explained Dr. Michael McGuire, communications chair of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, to Prevention, a leading health magazine.

But when it comes to Beckham she has reported that she used to have bad skin and that in order to cover it up she had to use many products, but now she reveals that "Over time, you learn what works for you. And, you know, I tried some interesting looks in the Spice Girls."