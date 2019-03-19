Romeo Beckham is reportedly dating Millie Bobby Brown. The 16-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham and the Stranger Things star first met during UNICEF's 70th anniversary gala in 2016.

At that time, E! News asked the actress what she would like to see happen with Eleven when the sci-fi series returns. She replied: "I don't know, something with Romeo Beckham."

Though the two had been friends since then, they reportedly started dating only recently.

According to a report in The Sun, the former Spice Girls has given approval for his romance with the 15-year-old British actress. A source said: "It's early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie's."

"Romeo and Millie are hanging out," another source close to the Beckhams stated.

Millie previously dated singer Jacob Sartorius, ending the relationship in July 2018 after seven months of dating. The duo confirmed their split on their Instagram stories.

She wrote: "The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends."

The former couple grabbed eyeballs last year in May after the actress posted a photo of herself kissing Sartorius romantically on the beach. She wrote: "Moonlight with him."

Pop singer Ariana Grande joked about how things were different when she was growing up. The 25-year-old singer commented on the post and said: "I wasn't even allowed to leave my house till I was 20."

She removed the post and later uploaded a picture in which she is seen hugging her then-boyfriend on the beach. She wrote: "im alright, but even better w u [sic]"