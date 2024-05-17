Since his debut in Masaan, Vicky Kaushal has garnered widespread acclaim for his compelling character portrayals and script selection. His filmography is a testament to his versatility, as he has effortlessly portrayed a wide range of characters across genres. Be it his compelling performance as an Indian Army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike or the troubled cop in Raman Raghav 2.0, he has consistently delivered memorable performances that have resonated with audiences. In films like Raaz and Sanju, Kaushal has showcased his ability to seamlessly blend into the narrative, adding layers to his characters and elevating the overall impact of the films.

Let's explore five of his upcoming films as he celebrates his birthday.

Bad Newz

Directed by Anant Tiwari, the film is set to hit screens on July 19, 2024. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. Described as a crazy laugh riot, the movie delves into the story of two Punjabi men and a Christian-Hindu girl. The plot turns wild when one of the men has a one-night stand with the girl, leading to unexpected chaos when she becomes pregnant.

Chhava

Directed by Lakshman Utekar, Chhava is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshay Khanna in prominent roles.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT



#SanjayLeelaBhansali's next epic saga film titled LOVE AND WAR



Film will star #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt & #VickyKaushal



The film will be released on the big screens on Christmas 2025!@bhansali_produc #LoveAndWar pic.twitter.com/U7DsPiwbCa — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 24, 2024

Love & War

Reportedly Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is a love triangle, capturing the trials and tribulations of complex relationships, much like an ode to the 1964 classic Sangam. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mr Lele

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this comedy riot is about a Marathi NRI who takes ecstasy at a nightclub and ends up in jail for 48 hours. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednakar are the leading ladies.

BIGGG NEWS… AAMIR KHAN - SUNNY DEOL - RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI COLLABORATE FOR ‘LAHORE, 1947’… #SunnyDeol and director #RajkumarSantoshi reunite for a film produced by #AamirKhan… Titled #Lahore1947. pic.twitter.com/58FSVUcGFH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023

Lahore 1947

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is collaborating with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol for this epic saga. The film also marks the comeback of Preity Zinta to the big screen after years.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Katrina Kaif shared various candid pictures of Vicky. One of the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021.

With captivating projects lined up, Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly the rising star to keep an eye on. As one of Bollywood's most promising young actors, he continues to captivate audiences with his compelling performances and is undoubtedly a star to watch out for in the future.