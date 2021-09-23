Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Sardar Udham" is all set to get an OTT release this October on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"Sardar Udham", which has been described as a "heart-wrenching story of retribution", showcases the journey of a gallant man who made sure the world never forgets the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919, the streamer said in a statement.

The heroic story of Sardar Udham Singh

The film, which was scheduled to release on October 2, 2020, but got postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic, has been shot in many countries like Russia, Ireland, Germany, U.K. and in North India. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.

"With every story that we present on Amazon Prime Video, we ensure that the narrative is replete with emotions and depth that finds a place in the heart of every viewer. Continuing a great partnership with Rising Sun Films, we are proud to present Sardar Udham, a stirring story of courage, fortitude and fearlessness, from the buried treasures of our history and culture," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. He added that it is important to narrate the heroic story of Sardar Udham Singh to the world.

'Vicky has worked tirelessly'

Talking about the film, producer Ronnie Lahiri said: "Sardar Udham showcases and acknowledges the freedom fighter's patriotism and deep-rooted, selfless love for his motherland. Two decades worth of research and understanding has been put by the team to present this untold story. Vicky has worked tirelessly to bring out the real essence of Udham Singh's myriad emotions throughout his life's journey."

Actor Vicky Kaushal also shared an Instagram post announcing the release of the film in October on Amazon Prime Video. However, the official trailer of the film is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu's "Rashmi Rocket" will release on ZEE5 on Dusshera i.e. on October 15. A source close to the development told News18, "The team is really excited to present their film to the audience. It was meant for a theatrical viewing; however, an unprecedented situation has resulted in a direct to OTT premiere. Rashmi Rocket will release on ZEE5 on Dusshera, the same day as Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh, which is scheduled to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video during the same weekend. The tentative release date for both films is October 15." However, the final release date of "Udham Singh" is yet to be announced.