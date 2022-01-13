It's been 10 years since 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', one of the cult films of Bollywood directed by , was released. The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, revolved around a road trip between three best friends and was a massive hit among the audience.

Now, the makers, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, are preparing for a female version of the film and reports suggest that Katrina Kiaf, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra will be featured as main leads. The film was announced in the month of August, 2021. Farhan Akhtar has come up with the film title as 'Jee Le Zaraa' and the buzz around the film is quite high.

Vicky Kaushal to pair opposite Katrina Kaif?

According to the latest developments, actor Vicky Kaushal has been approached for the film and he might be paired opposite his wife Katrina Kaif in the upcoming movie. "The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much more easier," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, it was reported that filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will act in the film and now if Vicky Kaushal comes on board, only one male lead will be left to be cast. While an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made, this news has undoubtedly made the fans extremely happy as if this works out, Vicky and Katrina will share the screen space in a movie for the first time.

The film has been written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar, who will also be directing the film.

'Jee Le Zaraa': World through women's eyes

Reports state that 'Jee Le Zaraa' is an attempt to see the world through women's eyes. However, post the release of the Zoya Akhtar directed 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', there were several speculations and talks about the possibility of making the film with female protagonists and even people wondered how the film would have turned out with all women lead. But then, Zoya Akhtar had once said that she never imagined women in this film.

"For some reason, I just never saw women in this film. Also because we wanted to use the sport. We wanted to use something that was cathartic and with men that's simple because they don't really talk. The silences in the film were really important.The internal worlds were important. And the catharsis with sports – not just using it for the adrenalin, but also for poetry, you know? The whole thing just lends itself better to men because they don't really have heart to hearts. It's rare. The kind of journey inward helped better with them," Zoya said.

Now that they are all set to make the film with female protagonists, it will be interesting to see how this movie will turn out. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is expected to release in 2023.