A little bit of humour never harmed anyone. Especially the memes that auto-correct, spell check or wrong grammar lends itself to. Precisely what happened on Twitter, when the picture credit Via Getty in many of the pictures got mistaken for a rioter's name.

While the Twitter had a field day, we wonder what Getty has to say about the whole thing? Neither the credit nor the image that Getty was looking for, right. The post that started it all read like this, "Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol." Ouch! What kind of a person is Via Getty?

Some of the users were quick to remark, "Has someone told Via Getty about it? What does he have to say."

Others just blamed Via Getty for everything. For every misdemeanour, there were images to go, of course, Via Getty. Those tired of constantly blaming the government or pandemic, now have Getty to fall back upon.

In case the point was missed amidst all the humour, PS: Via Getty is not a person, least of all, a rioter. It just means that this photo came via Getty Images.