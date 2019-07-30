Live

The Indian businessman and owner of Cafe Coffee Day outlets, VG Siddhartha, went missing in Mangaluru on Monday (July 29) night. He is the son-in-law of former chief minister of Karnataka SM Krishna.

Siddhartha was reportedly on a business trip and is suspected to have jumped off from Ullal bridge, which crosses the river Netravati, at around 9 pm. The Mangaluru city police are conducting a massive search operation in the area, which is nearly 6 km away from the city.

According to his driver's statement, Siddhartha had left Bengaluru and was going to Sakleshpur but changed the plans and told the driver to go to Mangaluru. When they reached the bridge, he got down from the car and asked his driver to go ahead and wait at the other end, following which he went missing.

According to the reports, Siddhartha had travelled in an Innova car with the registration KA 03 NC 2592. He was accompanied by two others who got down near Pumpwell locality in Mangaluru.

Live Updates