A music launch on a flight? Sounds different? Well, as a marketing manoeuvre, the release of 'Veyyon Silli' the second single from Suriya's film, Soorarai Pottru took place on a SpiceJet flight earlier today. This is the first time an audio release has taken place on an aircraft in the Tamil cinema.

Soorarai Pottru flying high!

The Boeing 737 aircraft carried Suriya, the makers of the film and 70 children who would be flying for the first time from the Chennai airport. The 70 children were all from public schools selected for the event based on an essay competition on their 'biggest and fondest dreams'. The flight also hosted SpiceJet President Ajay Singh apart from Suriya and the guests.

The flight was in the air for 45 minutes, during which time the audio-visual of the song was played. Following the flight, guests deboarded at Chennai airport. A one-minute clip of the song was also released online. SpiceJet had previously announced their association with the film, as was the mid-air launch announced by the film's makers. The Boeing 737 aircraft was specially chosen for the event as the first time for any Tamil film music launch on a mid-air flight.

SpiceJet and #SooraraiPottru are giving 100 school students from Chennai the experience of a lifetime. Here is a glimpse of Ajay Singh, CMD SpiceJet and @Suriya_offl handing out boarding passes to the kids for today’s special joy-flight.#SooraraiPottruSpicejet pic.twitter.com/JoeJoBIEPl — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 13, 2020

Raising the bar for Tamil cinema

The event will be remembered as an industry-first and SpiceJet has been known to help in brand marketing, although this would be their first time for film, and a South film at that. 2D Entertainment the producers of Soorarai Pottru recorded the event on their Twitter feed.

In Soorarai Pottru, Suriya will be playing a pilot, Nedumaram Rajangam. The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. What's more the film will also feature veteran Bollywood actors like Paresh Rawal and Jackie Shroff and veteran Telugu actor, Mohan Babu. This definitely raises the expectations for the film which is set to release early in April, this year.