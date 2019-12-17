Vetrimaaran's movie with Soori seems to be put on a backburner. The National Award winning filmmaker was supposed to team up with the comedian for a laugh riot. With the director getting an offer to work with Vijay, his planned movie with the young actor is now rumoured to be put on a hold.

Rumours are rife in the tinsel town that Vetrimaaran's script has been approved by Vijay. The actor, who is busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's flick, will be wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film by February 2020.

So, Vijay, after coming across numerous of scripts, has given his consent to act in Vetrimaaran's film. On the other hand, the director was not expecting to work with the actor in such a quick notice. Hence, he seems to be in two minds as the pre-production works of his other film with Soori have been happening at a brisk pace.

Soori's film was supposed to be funded by Elred Kumar.

Vetrimaaran is known for delivering critically-acclaimed movies like Aadukalam and Visaaranai. His movies have strong contents and his joining hands with a mass hero of Vijay's calibre will only make the audience to have high expectations.

However, there is no official word on Vijay's movie with Vetrimaaran, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65. The actor is expected to take a two-month break after completing Lokesh Kanaraj's film.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj's film has Malavika Mohanan in the female lead. It is an action thriller in which Vijay Sethupathi is doing the negative role. Currently, the shooting of the film is underway in Shivamogga district in Karnataka.