After delivering two back-to-back hits, Vetrimaaran is now in huge demand. Taking a break from intense movies, the National Award winning filmmaker is working on a comedy movie starring Soori.

In the recent months, there have been lots of speculations about Vetrimaaran teaming up with Vijay and Suriya. Now, there seems to be some clarity on his future projects.

According to the latest reports, Vetrimaaran will have to complete two movies before collaborating with Vijay for his 65th movie. He has to first finish Soori's movie, the shooting of which is likely to be wrapped up by March 2020.

The director would then move on to Suriya's film. Yes, he will direct a movie starring the said hero which will be produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu. The movie is expected to take off in mid 2020.

It is only after the completion of these movies, he will be working with Vijay in the film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65. The producer of this flick is yet to be revealed. However, it is said that the film would be ready for release in 2021.

On the other hand, Vijay is busy with his upcoming movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shooting is underway in Shivamogga in Karnataka. It is an action thriller in which Malavika Mohanan is playing the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi is doing the role of the antagonist.

His Diwali release Bigil has turned out to be a successful movie at the box office. The Atlee Kumar's sports drama, which has Nayanthara int he female lead, completed its 50-day run in theatres, recently.