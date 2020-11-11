The military army is the backbone of any country's strength. On November 11, the Americans in solidarity celebrate Veterans Day to honor those who've served in the United States Armed Forces. This annual celebration commemorates our soldiers who fought for the country in the past wars.

The sacrifices our veteran soldiers have made for the safety of millions of Americans is something hard to repay. But this day marks respect to their selfless dedication towards the country. In the US, Veterans Day is celebrated in various ways, with businesses showering veterans and those serving in the military with freebies and deals.

From free meals at restaurants to getting their hair done for no cost, businesses come have come forward in their own way to honor these servicemen. But don't be sad if you're not able to do any of that, as sometimes, simple quotes of appreciation can also mean a lot.

Veterans Day quotes of appreciation

Here are some inspirational Veterans Day quotes for you to share with servicemen, who are in active military or even retired from it.

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." - John F. Kennedy

Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country's cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as he best can, the same cause." -Abraham Lincoln

In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country, can change it." -Barrack Obama

On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free." - Dan Lipinski

How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!" -Maya Angelou

Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear—not absence of fear." -Mark Twain

My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place — police, firefighters, and members of our armed forces." -Sidney Sheldon

A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." -Joseph Campbell

Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul." - Michel de Montaigne

This nation will remain the land of the free only as long as it is home of the brave." - Elmer Davis

The willingness of America's veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude." -Jeff Miller

Never was so much owed by so many to so few." -Winston Churchill

Americans shower veterans with respect

Due to COVID-19, everything is shifted to digital and Twitter is abuzz with tweets honoring the servicemen of our country. Check out some inspired posts here: