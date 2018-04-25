Veteran TV actress Amita Udgata passed away Tuesday night due to lung failure. She was hospitalized and was put on life support for the last four days.

Cine And TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) have expressed their deepest condolence on the sudden demise of the veteran actress. She was last seen playing the role of Dadi Bua in Sony TV's popular daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She was best known for her role of Amma in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya which used to air on Star Plus from December 2009 to October 2012.

She was also seen playing important roles in TV shows like Maharana Pratap, Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo, and Doli Armaanon Ki.

Her fans, who deeply admired her work, were saddened to hear the loss. They expressed their grief on her death throughTwitter.

Amita's good friend and Rui Ka Bojh co-star Abha Parma expressed her grief and said that she wasn't aware that the actress' condition was so serious.

"We were more like sisters than friends. I am from Kanpur and she was from Lucknow. I wasn't aware that her condition so serious. I was supposed to visit her today. She was a great actress and a friend and we have faced life's struggles together," Abha Parma was quoted as saying by India Today.

Her last rites will performed on Thursday after the arrival of her elder son. She is survived by two children, Ruchin Udgata and Rishab Udgata.