Jharana Das, a veteran Odia singer, and actor passed away on December 2. She was 77. President of India, Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to pay her respects over Das' death.

She wrote, "Saddened to know about the demise of legendary Odia actress Jharana Das. She will always be remembered for her outstanding contribution to the Odia film industry. My deepest condolences to the family and her admirers."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to his social media handle to express grief. He also announced that her last rites will be performed with full state honors.

Saddened to know about the demise of legendary Odia actress Jharana Das. She will always be remembered for her outstanding contribution to Odia film industry. My deepest condolences to the family and her admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 2, 2022

"Her impactful performance on stage and film will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace and my condolence to the bereaved family," Patnaik wrote on Twitter.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister also condoled her death on social media.

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତର କିମ୍ବଦନ୍ତୀ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଝରଣା ଦାସଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଆକାଶବାଣୀଠୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ମଞ୍ଚ ତଥା ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଭାବଶାଳୀ ଅଭିନୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 2, 2022

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସିନେ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଝରଣା ଦାସଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ତାଙ୍କର କୃତି ଓ ଜୀବନ୍ତ ଅଭିନୟ ଚିର ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇ ରହିବ । ପୁଣ୍ୟ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି ।



ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 2, 2022

Das, a winner of the state government's prestigious 'Jaydev Puraskar' for her lifetime contribution to Odia film industry, was suffering from old age-related aliment. She died on Thursday night in her residence in Cuttack, the family sources said.

Born in 1945, Das started her acting career in the 60s and won several accolades for her brilliant performance in landmark films like 'Shree Jagannath', 'Nari', 'Adinamegha', 'Hisabnikas', 'Pujafula', 'Amadabata', 'Abhinetri', 'Malajanha' and 'Heera Nella'.

Das had also worked as a child artist and announcer with the All India Radio (AIR), Cuttack. She had also worked as an assistant station director of Doordarshan in Cuttack. Her direction in the biographical documentary on former Odisha chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab was lauded by many.

Family sources said the mortal remains will be cremated at Gorakabar in Cuttack.

Das was also a trained classical dancer. She was also honoured with Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award for lifetime achievement in 2016.

Odisha Cine Artistes' Association secretary, Sritam Das described her as a down-to-earth and very amiable person.

"She started acting when there were restrictions for women to act on stage and films. She overcame all hurdles and took her career as an artist to a great height," he said.

(With PTI inputs)