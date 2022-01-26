Kannada film industry is mourning a personal loss. Renowned producer, distributor and veteran in the Kannada film industry, KV Gupta, passed away on Monday, January 24, at the age of 87. Gupta, fondly remembered as a financial wizard of the Kannada film industry, dedicated his life to producing, distributing and exhibiting films. The know-how of the industry and in-depth knowledge of what he did earned him high regard in the industry.

KV Gupta was suffering from heart problems and had recently underwent surgery. Due to his deteriorating health, he was hospitalised two days before he passed away. The veteran had shown symptoms of COVID-19, too.

KV Gupta's legacy in Kannada film industry

KV Gupta was born on February 11, 1935, and a graduate of BSc (Textiles). His father, Venkatasubba Setty, a famous lawyer, owned Shantha Pictures distribution office. He, too, was taken down that path as he joined Vijaya Talkies Distributors in his early days of the career. He distributed many films in 1958 with Naga Reddy Vijaya Pictures.

In 1977, he brought a revolutionary change to the distribution sector by starting his own Guru Jyothi Combines. He also held some crucial posts in the industry, including the KFCC President, and the President of South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. KV Gupta played a crucial role in creating a bylaw for the Chamber of Commerce when he was President.

KV Gupta was also a known producer and was associated with 1965-hit film 'Sathya Harischandra' starring Dr Rajkumar. He even produced films like Madhuve Madi Nodu, Nanna Thamma, I Love You, Naan Nama, Beggar Mata and Beegara Pandhya'.

For his in-depth knowledge and experience in the industry, he earned the title of "Financial Expert" of the Kannada cinemas. KV Gupta was also a Kannada Rajyotsava awardee & was honoured by Dadasaheb Phalke Academy for his service to the industry.

KV Gupta is survived by two sons and one daughter.