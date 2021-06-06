Veteran Kannada actress and dancer Surekha, who worked with Sandalwood legend Dr Rajkumar in many movies, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday night, 5 June. She was 66.

Her family sources have stated that she suffered a heart attack around 9.30 pm when she was watching TV. Surekha was rushed to a nearby hospital where she breathed her last. She is survived by his two sisters – Sharada and Prema.

Her final rites have been performed on Sunday at Banashankari crematorium.

Who was Surekha?

With Dr Rajkumar, she was seen in the movies like Trimurthi, Olavu Geluvu, Giri Kanye, Sakshatkara, Kasturi Nivasa, Huliya Halina Mevu. She was seen in the female lead in the films like Maya Manushya and Nanu Balabeku among a few others.

She had worked in over 160 movies that includes, Thayi Devaru, Shivakanye, Kaveri, Kesarina Kamala, Operation Jackpot Nalli CID, CID 999, Banker Margaiah and Nagara Hole.

The 66-year old was also seen in Tamil film Nan Avanallai, directed by K Balachander, a legendary filmmaker who introduced Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to movies.

She was a trained Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer. The actress-dancer had given performances across the country as well as in foreign countries.

Surekha was also a member of the censor board state award committee.

Deaths in Sandalwood

The second wave of Covid-19 has taken lots of lives in Sandalwood. B Jaya, Krishne Gowda, Director Renuka Sharma, Chandru, producer of movie Missed Call, Naveen Kumar, director of One Day, producer Annaiah, M Chandrashekhar, producer of Kiccha Sudeep's Ranna, R Srinivas, poster designer Mustan, producer Ramu, Dr DS Manjunath, producer of Chemistry of Kariyappa, Ramu Kanagal, son of legendary filmmaker Putanna Kanagal and actor Gajaraj have died due to the pandemic.

Veteran actor Rajaram passed away two weeks ago due to Covid-19 complications. The 84-year old had also hailed from theatre background and worked in TV as well as cinema.