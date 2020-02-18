Veteran Kannada actress Kishori Ballal has passed away on Tuesday, 18 February. She was suffering from age-related ailments.

She started her career with Ivalentha Hendthi. She has worked in over 75 movies in supporting roles. that include Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi movie Swades. Kahi, Aasra, Naani, Ring Road, Carry on Maratha, Aakramana, Galaate. Aiyaa, Kempe Gowda, Akka Thangi and Sparsha are among the many films that she had acted.

Born in Dakshina Kannada district, she married Bharatanatyam dancer N Sripathi Ballal