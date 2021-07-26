Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi passed away due to age-related ailments on Monday, 26 July. She was aged 76 and survived by his son Krishna Kumar.

Born in Bellary to English professor Balasubramanyam and Santhanalakshmi, she was the eldest among the three siblings. Her mother had nurtured her to become a classical dancer, but destiny had a better plan in store for her after YR Swamy spotted her at the Golden Studio in Chennai.

He cast her as a teenager and the third female lead (Pandari Bai and Chandakala were other heroines) in his film Jenu Goodu at the age of 14. Thereafter, there was no looking back. In her second film, she shared screen space with the legends like Dr Raj Kumar, Udaya Kumar, Balakrishna and Jayashree.

Condolence Pour In

Celebrities, fans and politicians have mourned the death of Jayanthi. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has expressed his condolence message on Twitter.

He posted, "I am extremely pained with the death news of Popular Kannada actress 'Abhinaya Sharade' Jayanthi. Her contribution to Kannada film industry and the void is impossible to fill. May her soul rest in peace, give strength to his family and fans to overcome the loss. [sic]" the rough translation of his condolence tweet in Kannada read.

Major Highlights of Her Career

Acted in 6 Languages

Acted in 500 + Movies

Acted in 300+ Films in Female Lead

Worked with Dr Raj 45 Movies

1st Actress to Wear Swimsuit On Screen in Sandalwood

She had acted in over 500 movies predominantly in Sandalwood. She had shared screen space with the likes of legends of South Indian cinema like Dr Rajkumar, NTR and MGR among others.

The multilingual actress had acted in the main female lead in over 300 movies. The 75-year old won four Karnataka State Film Awards for Best Actress, the President's Medal for Best Actress, and two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in her life among many other honours.