The year 2021 has continued to an unforgettable year for the Kannada film industry as it has lost one more celebrity in the form of veteran actress B Jaya. She was 77 and breathed her last around 3.30 pm on Thursday, 3 June.

According to reports, B Jaya was suffering from age-related ailments. She was being treated at Karunashraya Hospital in Bengaluru.

Who was B Jaya?

Born in 1944, she was a theatre artiste and entered the film industry with Bhakta Prahalada in 1958. In a career spanning over six decades, B Jaya worked in over 350 movies, mostly in supporting roles.

She shared screen space with most of the stars of the first generation of stars in Sandalwood that include Dr Rajkumar, Kalyan Kumar, Uday Kumar, Dwarakeesh, and Balakrishna. In the later years, she was seen in television serials too.

In 2004-05, B Jayamma won the Best Supporting Role for her performance in Gowdru.

Her death has come as a big loss to the industry.

Covid Deaths in Sandalwood

The second wave of Covid-19 has taken lots of lives in Sandalwood. Actor Krishne Gowda, Director Renuka Sharma, Chandru, producer of movie Missed Call, Naveen Kumar, director of One Day, producer Annaiah, M Chandrashekhar, producer of Kiccha Sudeep's Ranna, R Srinivas, poster designer Mustan, producer Ramu, Dr DS Manjunath, producer of Chemistry of Kariyappa, Ramu Kanagal, son of legendary filmmaker Putanna Kanagal and actor Gajaraj have died due to the pandemic.

Veteran actor Rajaram passed away two weeks ago due to Covid-19 complications. The 84-year old had also hailed from theatre background and worked in TV as well as cinema.