Sandalwood has lost two more celebrities! While the Covid-19 has killed one filmmaker, a veteran director died due to age-related ailments.

Tiptur Raghu Passes Away

Veteran filmmaker Tiptur Raghu died at his Shankar Mutt residence. He was aged 84 and was suffering from respiratory issues.

In 80s, he had given many hit movies. Kalluveene Nudiyitu, Naga Kala Bhairava, and Benki Birugali were his hit flicks in addition to Halliya Surasura, Ladies Hostel, Akrosha, and Gajendra. He had worked with legends like Dr Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Shankar Nag, and Devaraj.

He had directed a total of 16 movies apart from working as production manager in many movies.

Director Abhiram Dies Due to Covid-19

Director Abhiram succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, 27 May. The news of his death came two days, later. Going by the reports, he had coronavirus symptoms but did not take proper care leading to his death.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at his house.

He had directed Samyukta and 0% Percent Love. Incidentally, the producer of both the movies DS Manjunath died due to Covid-19, recently. It is a tragedy that both of them passed away before their movies see the light of the day.

Covid Deaths in Sandalwood

The second wave of Covid-19 has taken lots of lives in Sandalwood. Actor Krishne Gowda, Director Renuka Sharma, Chandru, producer of movie Missed Call, Naveen Kumar, director of One Day, producer Annaiah, M Chandrashekhar, producer of Kiccha Sudeep's Ranna, R Srinivas, poster designer Mustan, producer Ramu, Dr DS Manjunath, producer of Chemistry of Kariyappa, Ramu Kanagal, son of legendary filmmaker Putanna Kanagal and actor Gajaraj have died due to the pandemic.

Veteran actor Rajaram passed away two weeks ago due to Covid-19 complications. The 84-year old had also hailed from theatre background and worked in TV as well as cinema.