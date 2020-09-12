Actress Himani Shivpuri known for her roles in Bollywood films and television has tested positive for COVID-19. She had taken to social media to make the announcement.

The actress has also advised all those who came in contact with her to get tested. She had been shooting for Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

'Whoever came in contact get yourself tested'

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has impressed the audiences with her roles over the years in countless films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The 59-year-old actress announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

On Instagram, she wrote, "Good morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested."

The Bollywood actress has currently been working on the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She has been admitted to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai. The actress told PTI, "The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted." She also added that she has no idea where and how she caught the virus.

Recently, the producer of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Sanjay Kohli had also tested positive for COVID-19.