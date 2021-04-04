Veteran Bollywood actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal, popularly known as Shashikala, passed away on Sunday at the age of 88 at her residence. However, the reason for her demise is still unknown. The actress, who featured in supporting roles in hundreds of Bollywood movies primarily between the 1950s and 1980s, is survived by two daughters.

Actor Jagdeep's son Naved Jafri confirmed Shashikala's demise and tweeted, "Our dear Shashikala Ji is no more. She was a great artist. May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss. Deepest condolences ????

#ShashiKala #RIPShashikala."

Our dear Shashikala Ji is no more. She was a great artist. May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss. Deepest condolences ?#ShashiKala #RIPShashikala pic.twitter.com/qTx90g4sVl — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) April 4, 2021

Indian politician and businessman Praful Patel wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."

Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace ??#Shashikala #RIP pic.twitter.com/N5B7q62yls — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 4, 2021

Apart from them, Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Padmini Kolhapure and several other Bollywood celebrities have mourned the celebrated actress on social media. Farhan Akhtar tweeted, " Rest in peace, Shashikala ji. Condolences to the family" and many stars were seen commenting on the tribute post.

Remembering Shashikala through her films

During her illustrious career, Shahsikala was a part of a number of critically acclaimed films such as Bimal Roy's 1959 movie 'Sujata', 'Anupama', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Ayi Milan Ki Bela', 'Gumrah', 'Waqt' and 'Khubsoorat'. Shashikala is also widely remembered for her brilliant performance in 1962's 'Aarti' and 1974's 'Chhote Sarkar', where was seen in negative roles. She had also won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for 'Aarti' and 'Gumrah'.

Apart from films, the actress had also acted in several popular television shows, including 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', 'Apnaapan', 'Dil Deke Dekho' and 'Son Pari'. In the latter part of her career, Shashikala was a part of movies such as 'Mother '98', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Baadshah', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Chori Chori'.

Honoured with the Padma Shri Award

In 2007, Shashikala was honoured with the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in the country - for her immense contribution to Indian cinema. Later in 2009, the actress was also conferred with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the V. Shantaram Awards.