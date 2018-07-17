Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri passed away on Tuesday morning at Sujay Hospital in Mumbai. The 65-year-old lady was suffering from kidney issues and was on dialysis.

"She died at around 1.30 am and her family members took her body from the hospital at around 4 am," IANS quoted a source as saying. Rita's funeral is scheduled to happen on Tuesday at a crematorium in Parsi Wada Road.

The news has been confirmed by actor Shishir Sharma. He made a Facebook post mourning the demise. "We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma...[sic]," he posted.

Rita was a well-known face both in television as well as in Bollywood. She had featured in movies like Kya Kehna, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar among many others. In her around five-decade-long career, Rita was seen in TV shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Kumkum and many others. She was mostly seen playing the roles of a mother.

Before falling sick, Rita was shooting for Nimki Mukhiya. "For the past two months, she was not keeping well. I will really miss her. More than a co-actor, she was a great human being. I learnt a lot of things from her. She was just like a family member to me," Mid-Day quoted co-actress Shiwani Chakraborty as saying.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have expressed condolence at the death of Rita. Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and some prominent people expressed grief at the loss on Twitter.

#RitaBhaduri was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life. It is sad and unfortunate that we sum up a person only when he or she is gone. I wish we met more often. We have lost a very fine actress and a brand ambassador/alumni of @FTIIOfficial. Om Shanti.?? pic.twitter.com/8V8lwMjHSX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 17, 2018

#RitaBhaduri was one of the finest actresses that #FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta & Viraasat & I'm really saddened to hear about her passing...She will be dearly missed by her friends, family & fans... — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 17, 2018

It saddens me to inform you all that actress #RitaBhaduri is no more. Besides being a great actor, she was a great human being. May her soul rest in peace — salil sand (@isalilsand) July 17, 2018

Saddened by the passing away of actor #RitaBhaduri ji



RIP https://t.co/LTiHZCMOBQ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 17, 2018