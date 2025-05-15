Veteran actor-director Tinnu Anand has landed himself in a controversy due to a WhatsApp message purportedly written by him in which he is threatening to unleash violence on stray dogs in his housing society. The message, which has since been shared across social media, has left animal lovers, members of the public and celebrities in a state of shock.

In the message, Tinnu Anand was heard saying that he would hit the stray dogs with a hockey stick and would subsequently tell the dog lovers to take their pets home or be ready to face the consequences. "Have returned from a horrendous shoot to scare dogs barking at the return one and not being able to decide who to bite next... Challenge accepted. Have a hockey stick to face them... am warning all dog lovers hereon... take them home OR then have my wrath... my society is being given advance notice," the controversial message stated.

Police Complaint Filed

After the message was sent around, the second resident, Aanchal Chaddha, went on to file a written complaint at the Versova Police Station. The matter is currently being investigated by officials. The police have demanded an apologise letter from Anand, reported The Free Press Journal.

The message set off an online storm, with many criticizing Anand's tone and the suggestion of a threat. Actor Shweta Gulati also posted on social media: "I respected this man: who is no more. What a moron. Hopefully, he'll be thrown out very soon."

Actress Karishma Tanna too expressed her disappointment. "To all the haters of animals and supporting this senior actor- it's shameful and heartbreaking. This isn't just inhumane, it's a massive failure of empathy. Animals can't talk, but we can — and we should."

Well-known animal rights activist Sudhir Kudalkar also came in support of the move, "It's wrong to threaten stray animals and the authorities are right to ask for accountability.

Tinnu Anand Responds

In reaction to the criticism, Tinnu caused controversy as he explained that his comments were the result of a personal experience with his daughter. "My daughter broke her wrist trying to save her pet from being attacked by three street dogs. She had to be operated twice and I had to shell out almost ₹90,000," he added.

"I'm 80 years old — if a dog bites me, I have the right to defend myself," Anand added. That's what I meant. I'm not advocating violence; I'm speaking for self-defence."

He further mentioned that deliverers in the area that he lives in have already refused to deliver due to dog attacks, proving just how serious this issue was for him.

Continued Presence in Cinema

Despite the controversies, Tinnu Anand is still active in the film industry and was last seen in the release of Salaar: Part 1. So at this point, no formal legal action other than a complaint and apology request. The incident has raised questions regarding human-animal settlements in cities, and the role of both individuals and the administration in dealing with stray animals in a safe, humane manner.