Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his roles in movies like Singham, Simmba, and Vaastav has died. The actor was tested positive for coronavirus infection a few days back, and he breathed his last in a Thane Covid center at around 01.00 PM on April 20. The actor was aged 81.

Nandlaskar dies after battling coronavirus infection

Kishore Nandlaskar's grandson Anish confirmed this news and revealed that the actor has been undergoing treatment at the Thane Covid center since April 14.

"My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the covid center between 12.30 PM to 1.00 PM. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid center. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly," Anish told ABP.

Kishore Nandlaskar: Popular among Marathi and Hindi audience

Kishore Nandlaskar made his debut in 1989 with the film Ina Mina Dika. After playing several noted roles in Marathi films, Nandlaskar also played memorable characters in Bollywood films like Singham, Simmba, Vaastav, Khakee.