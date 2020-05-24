The novel coronavirus is expanding its roots every day and people from all the spheres of life are under the radar. It has also taken a toll on the entertainment industry and many celebrities starting from Kanika Kapoor, have been tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran actor of Bollywood Kiran Kumar has also been tested positive for coronavirus. Akshay Kumar's Dhadkan co-actor has been under self-quarantine for over 10 days after he found out that he has got infected.

According to the sources, Kiran himself came forward and announced that he has been infected by the virus. Kumar revealed that he found out about the same when he visited the hospital for a minor procedure and had to undergo a few tests. Though the doctors made him take the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure, he tested positive. Kiran Kumar also disclosed that he showed no symptoms of the infection.

'Kiran Kumar to be tested again on May 25'

As per the reports, the actor will be tested again on May 25 to examine the spread of the virus. Kiran has claimed that he has been feeling fine and hasn't shown any symptoms of the COVID-19. His family and friends are praying for his steady recovery.

Kiran is a fine actor who has worked in many hit movies. His quintessential performance from Anil Kapoor's Tezaab and Big B's Khuda Gawah is still cherished by the audience. Apart from movies, Kiran has worked in many Indian TV Serials. He has worked in hundreds of Bollywood films as a supporting actor and has also appeared in Bhojpuri and Gujarati TV serials.

Celebrities from the entertainment industry, be it Bollywood or any other, have quarantined themselves ever since the lockdown has begun. Stars have been hooked to their social media accounts and have been entertaining the fans and the followers.

The shooting of the movies and serials have come to a halt. The news has been pouring that the makers might re-start the shoot of the movies as well as serials by June-end, adhering by the COVID-19 guideline given by the government.