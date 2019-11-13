A business strategy planner and Entrepreneurship mentor Abhishek Panara is a Morbi based businessman who heads multiple companies as a strategy planner and Promoter and is also a renowned mentor who takes Motivational lectures at a school for the Empowerment of the Students for the better future and making them Strong about finance education and Life lessons, he is Turning to the 23 on 13th November

He has a position of Marketing Director and Strategy planner at Orinda Groups of industries dealing Ceramic Tiles manufacturing and Exports into more than 35 countries and having supreme excellence in Corporate implementation and Marketing in modern ways to reach at the desired Customers, where his father , Mr.Hemant Bhai Panara holds the position of Managing Director Who is renowned for the ethical Business practices for the ceramic Industries,

A part from Orinda , he has two other startups named Lappen Fashion an online shopping portal where he personally choose the material and Designs for the better customer satisfaction and a Deponent Digital , a digital agency providing digital services ,

he has been seen promoting startup and financing to Good startup in his Rural Motivational Speech also, verity of being a person , he is holding B2 First, formerly known as Cambridge English: First (FCE), is one of the Cambridge English Qualifications. It is our most popular exam, accepted by thousands of businesses and educational institutions worldwide.

Apart from this many he is passionate about painting and got state level ranks in past From Gujarat also, Found of Doing Modelling seen from him from the Instagram pictures endorsing for the brands which he owns ,

Sharing Knowledge and ideas about the Digital Industry and Entrepreneurship is shown from the Instagram post and sharing many other business models ideas via a story is seen from the highlights and Many other Platforms Writings , he is being popular on Instagram on this basis also

