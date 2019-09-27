The Verdict - State vs Nanavati is one show that has promised to unleash the most honest version of the much spoken about Nanavati case. The makers have done all that is possible to maintain the authenticity of all the occurrences from the proceedings of the case.

The case was one of the most brutal cases in the history of mankind. Some people who were present during the case are still shaken at the proceedings and how judgment were made. Senior citizens who had witnessed the actual court proceedings happened to find out about this show being made.

After a little research, they came to know that the show was being shot at three different locations in Mumbai that is Malad, Film City and Colaba. These men approached the locations where the show was being shot and were granted permission to do so.

The people present were pleasantly surprised at how closely the makers were able to replicate the actual case. They were all praises for the extremely well-done research and even requested them to let them watch the entire shoot process to which the team happily obliged.

The authenticity of the show is what has made it so unique as compared to the previously done shows/films on the same topic. Fans are extremely excited and are eagerly awaiting the show to start streaming.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and mark a landmark judgment in the history of India.

All ten episodes of ALTBalaji and ZEE5'S The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati stream live from 3oth September 2019.