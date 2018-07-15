If you are one of those people who are passionate about stargazing; summer is the best time for you. During this season, the nights are fairly clear in most places on Earth, the weather warm. So, once the sun sets it's perfect to watch some amazing celestial encounters in the night sky. And this weekend brings a treat for you.

On Sunday night, the second planet from the sun in our solar system, Venus is going to greet the one and only natural satellite of Earth. Not long after the sun goes down, these two celestial bodies are going to create a stellar sight. If the weather is fine, you should get a clear view.

"You won't want to miss this. These are the two brightest objects in the nighttime sky," stated one Diana Hannikainen, the observing editor of Sky & Telescope magazine.

According to experts, about 30 minutes from the sunset, people on the United State's East Coast will be able to see the planet, which would appear like a star close to the moon.

Venus and moon will be positioned at about 0.5 degrees away from one another in the sky when the West Coast people see them.

Now, the best part is that people do not have to leave cities to watch this event. Both moon and Venus, shine brightly in the sky, and even people in the urban areas will be able to spot them easily; provided the clouds don't obstruct the view.

While the event will be seen perfectly with naked eyes, it is best viewed through a telescope.