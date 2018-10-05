Venom is the first film in Sony's Marvel Universe and is directed by Ruben Fleischer. The superhero film stars Tom Hardy as Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, and Riz Ahmed.

The movie premiered on October 1 in Westwood, Los Angeles and will be released worldwide on October 5, 2018. The trailer was very promising and set expectations of Marvel fans really high but so far the movie has received negative reviews from critics and fans. Although Tom Hardy is being praised for his performance, the movie has not been able to impress many. The budget of the film is $100 million.

Venom movie story: An experiment goes wrong and Eddie Brock, played by Tom, accidentally gets bonded with an alien symbiote that introduces itself as Venom.

Venom is a deadly creature with a long tongue and sharp teeth and Brock is a journalist living a simple life. Both Brock and Venom have their differences but now they have to work together to protect the city.

The end credit scene gives us a glimpse of a possible sequel to the movie. But they will have to up their game to gain the attention of fans.

Venom movie live updates: Many film goers around the world took to Twitter to share their opinion on the film. We bring you audience's response. Continue to read to viewers' reaction:

Tanner Jones @tanner_j_12:

#Venom was great and Tom Hardy killed it as always Def ready for a sequel already. Don't miss out on post credit scene either. Brings back a huge character, one of my all time favorites

James MozΞy‏ @DistantLaugh:

#Venom is freaking incredible. No lie, I full on loved this film. Embrace the goofiness, embrace the laughs. I truly think this is a movie the majority of critics are being too hard on. I had a completely great time, and I hope you give this movie a chance. I want more.

Culture Crave @CultureCrave

Saw #Venom tonight. Much, much better than critics are saying. The Tom Hardy/Venom dynamic is A1. Some weak supporting cast tho, & the action scenes would've benefited from an R rating. If you have any desire at all to watch the movie but are still on the fence, I say, go for it.

Paul Shirey @arcticninjapaul

#Venom is a silly, spastic, high-energy jolt of fun. Pure popcorn goofiness in the vein of superhero movies before they took themselves so seriously. Tom Hardy is playfully hilarious in the role and while the movie is hardly great, it's not even close to a disaster. It's a ride.

Ryno @therynocity