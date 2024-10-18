Venky AV is all set to dive deep into the world of PTSD in new anthology series - Zindaginama. Titled 'Bhanwar' and featuring Shweta Basu Prasad, Priya Bapat, Swaroopa Ghosh, Alka Amin, and Dayashankar Pandey; Venky's story in the anthology sheds light on the complexities of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

As the show continues to win rave reviews, International Business Times got in touch with the writer to talk about choosing PTSD, working with Shweta Basu Prasad, Priya Bapat and much more.

IBT: What made you choose to write on post-traumatic disorder? Does that come from any personal experience?

Venky AV: I chose trauma as the central theme because, despite being so common, it's often misunderstood. Typically, PTSD is associated with war veterans or survivors of catastrophic events, but trauma can affect anyone, often in subtle, unseen ways. We have all been exposed to trauma in one form or another; only the intensity varies. Unconsciously, these events shape our thinking patterns, which can adversely affect our experience of life. Bringing suppressed trauma into awareness is the first step toward healing — something a trained medical expert can help you do in a safe environment.

IBT: Did Shweta Prasad Basu and Priya Bapat do justice to your script? One word adjective for both of them?

Venky: Absolutely! Watching these phenomenal artists bare their souls with such honesty and grace was truly inspiring. I would describe Shweta as 'fearless' and Priya as 'versatile' — both embody these qualities in ways that elevate their performances to something truly memorable.

IBT: How important is it to depict any sort of mental health correctly on screen? How challenging was it in terms of research and writing?

Venky: I believe it's crucial to portray the genuine struggles of those experiencing trauma without resorting to hollow dramatization for drama's sake. As a filmmaker, there's a responsibility to represent these voices with respect and sensitivity. From the very beginning, I was fully aware that the biggest challenge would be ensuring authenticity. Thankfully, with the project initiated by Mrs. Neerja Birla, I had invaluable support from the mental health experts on the MPower Medical team. Collaborating with Ayushee Ghoshal, a skilled dialogue writer and mental health advocate, was also a tremendous advantage.

IBT: Tell us something about your directorial debut film.

Venky: My directorial debut will be an action thriller produced by Saarthie Entertainment, the team behind Rajma Chawal on Netflix, Teen, and Parched. We're currently in the prep stages and plan to begin filming early next year.

IBT: How did the transition from writer to director happen?

Venky: I've been directing ad films for some time now and continue working in advertising when I'm not engaged in long-format projects. My short films have earned numerous accolades on the festival circuit, including Best Film at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival and a Filmfare nomination. My directorial work in the mini-series Hindustan Times – Friday Finance also won the Bronze at the prestigious Abby One Show 2023. In a way, I consider myself a director first, who also happens to write.

IBT: What are your other projects?