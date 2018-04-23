Justice Dipak Misra
Vice-president and chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu rejected the impeachment notice against the chief justice of India Dipak Misra on Monday. The impeachment notice was sent by seven opposition parties – headed by Congress — after the CJI was charged with "misbehavior and incapacity".

Naidu rejected the notice following consultations with constitutional and legal experts, reported PTI. The VP said that the impeachment notice was also rejected due to lack of substantial merit.

"Having considered the material contained in the notice of motion and reflected upon the inputs received in my interaction with legal luminaries and constitutional experts, I am of the firm opinion that the notice of the motion does not deserve to be admitted. Accordingly, I refuse to admit notice of motion," Naidu was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Modi calls Naidu's rejection victory

Congress leader PL Punia, who is clearly not happy with the rejection has said that his party and the other opposition parties will now consult legal experts and then decide on the next course of action.

Congress leader, Tehseen Poonawalla took to Twitter to mock at the VP's rejection.

According to reports, last weekend the Congress has also been considering moving to the Supreme Court if the CJI was not removed.

Meanwhile, the rejection of the impeachment notice calls for a celebration for the BJP, who has been defending Dipak Misra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called the rejection a victory for India's democracy.

