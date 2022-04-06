Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday praised the Members of the House for showing patience during the debate on the Chartered Accounts Bill and the Bill for re-unifications of the Delhi Municipal Corporations.

"I am so happy to see the patience shown by Deputy Chairman(Harivansh)and Members, cutting across the party lines. The Ministers who piloted the replies to the Bill were sharp but at the same time brief. I felt happy and also made a note to include it in my memoirs," Naidu said.

He also said the debates were very impressive and others called him up to know about them.

While mentioning about the cultural programme held at his residence on the occasion of retirement of 72 Members of the Upper House on March 31, he said that the performance of the six Members was very impressive. "I enjoyed the performance of the six Members and yesterday the Sansad TV broadcast the programme. Those who could not attend the event can see it on the Youtube channel of Sansad TV, he said.

The Chairman also said that some of the Members are very talented.

While moving ahead for the proceedings of the House, the Chairman also informed that the notices given by the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushmita Dev, Nadimul Haq and other Members gave notices under rule 267 to suspend the business of the House to discuss various issues including price hike, stand rejected.

Amid the commotions of the Opposition Members, the Chairman reiterated that if they give notice everyday that was not correct as the chair has already stated its decision.

However, Leader of Opposition Kharge said that he a gave notice regarding the hate speeches and harassment of some journalists. In many religious assemblies, the leaders of one community threat a minority community, but he was interrupted by the Chair who asked him to refrain from taking name of a particular minority community.