On Monday, November 15, long-time companions and actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul finally tied a nuptial knot to officiate their relationship. Announcing their wedding, the couple took to their respective social media account to share special moments from the wedding that took place in Chandigarh.

"Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond," the national award winner wrote on his Instagram account.

His beloved wife, Patralekhaa, who also went down on her knees when Rajkumar proposed to her with a ring at their engagement ceremony, wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever..."

Like most Bollywood brides, Patralekhaa too wore a Sabyasachi wedding outfit. Albeit, something was unique about it. Her embroidered veil paired along with her red tulle embroidered Buti sari came with a special Bengali inscription.

Congratulating the couple and confirming the news, designer Sabyasachi wrote on his social media handle:

The very sweet Bengali message which in Roman reads, Amar Poraan Bhora Bhalobasha, Aami Tomai Shomorpan Korlam, translates to 'I have completely surrendered my heartful of love to you'.

A distinctive wedding veil or simply the desi dupatta or odhni is an important part of every bride's wedding trousseu. Earlier, actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor made quite a statement with her pearl veil designed by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas for her wedding with Karan Boolani.