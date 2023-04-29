In the international arena, Priyanka Chopra's highly anticipated Citadel made its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video.

The thrilling spy drama has Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) playing spy agents. Coming to India, Ritesh Deshmukh's debut directorial film Ved, which also stars his wife Genelia, is streaming now on Hotstar.

Other interesting releases include Simbu's Pathu Thala, Nani's Dasara, Akshay Kumar's Selfiee, Aalya F's U-Turn and many more.

Selfiee

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty

Plot: RTO officer Om Prakash strikes a golden opportunity to meet his icon, Vijay Kumar. But when his love gets spurned by the superstar, a clash of egos ensues.

U-turn

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Alaya F

Plot: Radhika, a journalism intern investigating bike riders violating traffic on a city flyover, turns sinister when she becomes a suspect in the murder of one of the motorists.

Ved

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Marathi

Cast: Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia

Plot: Retreating from a failed romance, Satya drowns in alcoholism. But when he marries his neighbourhood girl, Shravani, her unconditional love offers him redemption.

Dasara

Where: Netflix

Language: Telugu

Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko

Plot: Amid the daily grind in a coal mining town, politics and power dynamics take a dangerous toll on a love triangle between three longtime friends.

Pathu Thala

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Cast: Gautam Karthik, STR, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Plot: AGR (Silambarasan TR) is the head of an extremely powerful gang that is as influential as deciding every single move in Tamil Nadu politics. Guna (Goutham Karthik) shoots a police officer and seeks refuge in AGR's camp and it is revealed that Guna is an undercover cop. Do Guna and the police manage to nab AGR? Why is AGR involved in all the crimes?

Thuramukham

Where: SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Indrajith Sukumaran,

Plot: Based on the workers' protests in the 1940s and '50s at the Mattancherry harbour, two brothers find themselves on opposite sides of the battle against the Chappa system, where metal tokens decide a day's worth of work. As the protests turn violent and lives are lost, will the brothers stay loyal to each other and their fellow labourers?