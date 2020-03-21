Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who went into self-isolation after attending a party with singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow earlier this week, has tested negative for coronavirus. Her son Dushyant Singh has also tested negative for COVID-19. They got their tests done following the Lucknow party.

As a preventive measure however, Raje said that she and her son would remain in self-isolation for the next 15 days.

She said, "After conducting a COVID-19 test, I'm happy to inform you the results came back negative. As a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days."

According to a Tweet posted by Dushyant Singh, "My COVID-19 report is negative. As a precautionary measure I am currently in isolation and following all medical instructions."

The scare began when Kanika, who returned from London recently announced on Friday that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She was seen partying with people in Lucknow where Raje and her son were present. Kanika stated that she and her family were under quarantine at the moment.

An FIR was filed against Kanika for violating the Govt advisory as reports stated that she hid her travel history and did not cooperate with the screening procedure at the airport. It was confirmed she had been named in a first information report (FIR) filed by UP Police on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow.

Dushyant Singh was not aware of Kanika's illness and he had joined President Ram Nath Kovind and several other MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast on March 17 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Among others who were present at the breakfast meeting were former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and actor-politician Hema Malini, the BJP MP from Mathura.

This was confirmed by a Tweet stating, "President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning."

Several media reports have alleged Kanika hid her travel history after she landed in India and was seen partying with people at Lucknow where there were hundreds of people, including some 'who's-who' of Bollywood and politics. Kanika was invited as a guest at the Lucknow party.