Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating 'Notebook' actor Zaheer Iqbal and the duo have showered love on each other time and again on social media. Ever since Zaheer shared a photo on Sonakshi's birthday, fans have been speculating their relationship. But, the duo have never accepted nor denied the rumours about their relationship.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dating?

However, 'Fukrey' actor Varun Sharma recently shared a photo of the rumoured couple on his Instagram Stories and referred to them as 'blockbuster jodi'. On Thursday, September 15 night, Varun took to his Instagram Story to shared a picture of the two and captioned the image, "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi."

In the Instagram Story, which is now unavailable, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen sharing a laugh. However, although the picture is now unavailable, the screenshots of Varun's story is doing rounds on the social media.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal collaborate for music video

Meanwhile, on Saturday, September 17, Sonakshi Sinha announced a music video with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sharing the teaser of the song in an identical post on their Instagram, the rumoured couple wrote, "BLOCKBUSTER coming soon... tayyar ho?" The actress' post was soon flooded with comments from her fans and followers.

Apart from this, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She will also be a part of the upcoming horror comedy film titled 'Kakuda' along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. At present, she has reportedly started shooting for 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness', which marks the directorial debut of her brother Kussh Sinha.