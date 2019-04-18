Varun Dhawan's recently released Kalank was one of the most anticipated films of 2019 as it has not just have an amazing ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Khemu, but also it had two of the biggest banners in the Hindi Film Industry backing it, namely Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment. But the Varun Dhawan starrer failed to cross the opening day collection of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2.

Kalank's opening day collection is whooping Rs 21.60 crore making it the highest opener of 2019 till day, but this score could not cross the mark of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 first day collection which was Rs 25.10 crore. Thus, making Tiger one of the youngest superstars to have such huge first day box office collection.

Kalank did not fare well even with the stark features which included great visuals through VFX and the genre of a period drama and yet failed to cross the benchmark set by Tiger.

Baaghi 2 was an action-thriller film which is one of the highest openers of 2018 with a collection of almost Rs 25 crore on the first day itself. It had also left behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor which was one of the highest openers in the first quarter of 2018.

Interestingly Student of the year had Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra making their big Bollywood debut. Student of the year 2 has Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday making their Bollywood debuts opposite Tiger Shroff who is already an established star.

Post Kalank's release, Varun Dhawan has got Street Dancer with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other side, Tiger Shroff has got Student of the Year 2 releasing in a few days, untitled next with Hrithik Roshan, post which he has got Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.