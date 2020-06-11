All film releases have been put on hold due to the lockdown, films that were supposed to be released in April, May and early June all had to sit on shelves for a while. Slowly makers have been finding ways to cope with it, either by pushing release dates to the latter half of the year or by going for exclusive digital releases.

Coolie No. 1 was also one of the films that got stuck in the pipeline as the lockdown was announced. Today, Varun Dhawan shared a new poster, with a COVID twist and fans can't help but wonder what the makers and the cast have in store for them.

Varun Dhawan releases new look

Many movies have been sitting on shelves for a while now, as Bollywood shut down in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. Slowly as things open up around the country, even Bollywood is looking to get back on its feet and move.

Coolie No. 1 was supposed to release in May but due to the lockdown, the release of the film was postponed indefinitely. Since then a lot has changed since some films have also chosen the digital route for a release like Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and now Gunjan Saxena. Producers were left with little choice.

Varun Dhawan earlier today shared a glimpse of Coolie No. 1, but it's not quite what we expected. Our new Coolie dons a mask, and this Coronavirus rebranding has thrown fans off, wondering whether this changes how the film will either be released or what the actor is hinting at. Accompanying his post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "We'll come to make you laugh...This is our promise."

The cryptic caption and the image has confused fans. Some are afraid the script may have changed and the movie is going to be tuned for the new normal and whether Raju will be seen socially distancing himself. A lot of reports have suggested the film will now release on Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October this year. We'll have to wait for more announcements.