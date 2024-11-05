Varun Dhawan's most anticipated Christmas release, Baby John's taster cut, was released on YouTube on November 4th, and the actor plays a mass action hero. Fans were eagerly waiting to see the star in a mass avatar after Badlapur, and the teaser looks like an action drama backed by an emotional story of a father and daughter.

The first teaser of the film is called a taster cut by the makers and was released online on Monday, November 4th. The same video has been running in theatres, attached to the print of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, since Friday, November 1st.

The first promo of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, shares a glimpse of the story and all the characters, including some punch dialogues. The teaser looks exactly like the previous blockbuster film directed by Atlee starring Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan; the template, color grading, and even a few set pieces look like the rip off of Jawan, and many people have commented saying Baby John is the remake of Atlee's Tamil hit film Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

It is absolutely true that this film is the official remake of Theri and the teaser has proved that too. Atlee is the one who directed Theri and it is one of the biggest commercial hits in the career of Thalapathy Vijay. Samantha played the female lead in the film, while Amy Jackson played a pivotal role. In the Hindi remake, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi replaced them, respectively.

Theri hit the screens in 2016 and has collected Rs 150 crore at the box office. Music composed by GV Prakash is one of the assets of the films, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

There is a section of the audience who are wondering why Keerthy Suresh is part of this film when it is a Hindi remake. Not many know that Keerthy is a bestie with Atlee and his wife. It looks like the director wanted a 'Tamil touch' to the film.

It will be interesting to see how Varun Dhawan portrays this role of a mass action hero flick. The star's upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj and DK and starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha in lead roles, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 7th.