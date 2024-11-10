Varun Dhawan and his childhood sweetheart-turned-wife, Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl on June 3, 2024. The Bollywood actor was absolutely overjoyed and ecstatic with the birth of his daughter who they recently revealed to have named Lara. This is their first child and the new parents have tried to keep their daughter away from the limelight as of now and have also not shared a single picture till now. Varun has been keeping busy lately with the promotions of his OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny and amidst all this he has also been answering questions about fatherhood.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor spoke about his feelings as soon as Lara was born, coping with parenthood and more. He mentioned that soon after his daughter was born, his protective instincts kicked in quite naturally.

Varun said, "I think when any individual, any man becomes a parent, for the mother it is a different experience, I feel she becomes a tigress, that moment only something happens. But, as a man, I'd say that when we become parents, for some reason, you feel protection towards your daughter."

He further went on to add, "I am sure you feel for sons also but towards the daughter. If anyone causes even so much harm to her I'd kill them. I am dead serious when I say that. Literally, I'd kill them."

Earlier this year, VD took to his social media to share a heartwarming post on Father's Day, where his daughter was seen holding his finger with her tiny hand and the actor was seen holding his dog's paw.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

The only glimpse that Varun's fans and followers have gotten of the little one is when Natasha was leaving the hospital cradling the child way back in June. It was only recently that the actor revealed her name when he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).