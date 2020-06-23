Actor Varun Dhawan has penned a special birthday note for "October" co-star Banita Sandhu.

Varun took to social media and shared a beautiful still from the film, featuring the two actors.

"Happy bday @banitasandhu so proud of ya," Varun wrote on the picture.

The actress replied to Varun's post saying "always proud of you".

On the work front, Banita, who made her debut in Bollywood with the film "October" in 2018, will be seen in the Priscilla Quintana-starrer "Pandora", a sci-fi action series.

Set in the year 2199, "Pandora" centres on Jax, played by Quintana, a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human.