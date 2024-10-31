Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child a baby girl on June 3. The couple took to their social media and announced the arrival of their first child. However, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal didn't reveal the name of their daughter.

Varun Dhawan -Natasha name their daughter Lara; actor asks Big B if Abhishek- Shweta Bachchan ever kept him awake at night

On Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, Varun revealed that they have named their daughter Lara. A promo of the same has gone viral. In the clip, Amitabh Bachchan tells Varun that this Diwali will be special for him as Goddess Lakshmi arrives at his house, Varun, beaming with joy, says, "We named her Lara. I'm still learning to connect with her; as you said, everything changes when a baby comes home."

Varun Dhawan then asked Mr Bachchan about his parenting experience and if his children ever kept him awake at night.

To this, Bachchan said, "I'll tell you one thing, just keep your wife happy...If she is happy, everything will go well in life. This is a single formula — Wife is supreme."

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at their office for a Diwali puja The actor looked surreal in a white kurta as he got out of his car. His wife, Natasha, looked stunning in a pink kurta sharara. The couple smiled and posed for the paps stationed outside.

Here's what Lara means

The name "Lara" has multiple meanings and origins across different cultures, including:

In Latin, "Lara" comes from the word "lares" which refers to the Roman gods who protected homes and fields. Lara can also mean cheerful.

Lara can evoke a sense of grace, elegance, and strength. In Spanish, "Lara" is a diminutive form of the name "Laura" and means "laurel" or "bay tree

Earlier this year, as Varun celebrated Father's Day, he wrote a special message for his daughter that read, "Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I'll be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

Announcing the baby's arrival, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared an animated video featuring his pet dog Joey holding a board with the text "Welcome lil sis" written on it.

In the caption, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail."